Eagles OL has strong response to rival’s Jalen Hurts comment

Comments made by Dallas Cowboys defender Micah Parsons have once again inflamed the rivalry with the Philadelphia Eagles.

In a recent appearance on Von Miller’s “The Voncast,” Parsons offered a response to a question about Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts that some saw as disrespectful. When asked if he felt the Eagles’ success was more about Hurts or the team as a whole, Parsons said it was a “little bit of both” and was down to “system and team,” implying to some that he views Hurts as a system quarterback.

These comments made their way back to Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata, who had a harsh dismissal of Parsons’ remarks.

“I’m going to worry about the Chicago Bears this week, mate, worry about this game. Micah should worry about his game this week, too. I don’t know who the f— they’re playing, pardon my language. Just worry about who you got this week,” Mailata said, via Tim McManus of ESPN. “That’s how we do it here. I’m not going to worry about any other comments anybody said. That’s just how we focus and run about our business. We’ve got the Chicago Bears, not the Chicago Micah Parsons.”

Mailata is dismissive, but he does not sound happy. That is understandable, especially since Hurts is having an MVP-worthy season. He has 32 total touchdowns on the year, which does not just happen from playing in a system.

Parsons has downplayed Hurts before, though he may have had more of a point in that instance. The two teams face off in ten days, so this probably is not the last we will hear of this.