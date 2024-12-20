Jalen Hurts gets assist from Jordan Brand over his shoe fine

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is on the hook for an equipment fine, but seemingly will not have to be the one to pay it.

Hurts was fined $5,628 for wearing mismatched Air Jordans during Sunday’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The NFL does not allow players to wear shoes that are not among a team’s “Constitutional team colors,” and Hurts wore two different shades of green shoes during the game.

Jordan Brand, however, made clear that it intends to cover Hurts’ fine.

“We’re paying the fine. You can’t ban greatness,” the brand told Nick DePaula of ESPN.

40 Years Apart: Jalen Hurts receives “banned” letter from NFL after wearing Air Jordans in violation of league’s uniform policy. He will be fined $5,628. “We’re paying the fine,” Jordan Brand tells me. “You can’t ban greatness.” Fine comes 40 years after Michael Jordan’s black… pic.twitter.com/EM63vrwwOq — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) December 20, 2024

Hurts signed with Air Jordan in early 2023. Jordan Brand’s move echoes one they made with Michael Jordan in 1985 when Jordan was fined for his shoes, which at the time went against NBA regulations.

Hurts was outstanding against the Steelers and made sure everyone knew it, too. The fine won’t bother him in the slightest, even if his shoe brand wasn’t picking up the tab for him.