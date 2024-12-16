Jalen Hurts had savage message after his dominant game vs. Steelers

Jalen Hurts on Sunday first let his play do the talking in the Philadelphia Eagles’ 27-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. Then he did some actual talking.

Hurts was surgical against the Steelers’ vaunted defensive unit. The Eagles quarterback went 25/32 for 290 yards with 2 touchdowns. He also rushed for 45 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.

The 26-year-old had a stern look on his face as he sat down to speak to the media after the game. Before any reporters could ask a question, Hurts threw one at them.

“So that’s what y’all wanted to see, huh?” Hurts asked the huge media scrum.

“So that’s what y’all wanted to see, huh?” – Jalen Hurts with a question for the media pic.twitter.com/5eaM0IkCb1 — Anthony DiBona (@DiBonaNFL) December 16, 2024

The moment felt straight out of a football movie or even a Gatorade commercial.

Hurts was responding to the recent criticism he had been receiving about his passing. The Eagles star entered Sunday’s contest in a huge slump as a passer, which was made more glaring after Hurts was called out by teammate AJ Brown.

Brown and Hurts looked like they had shrugged off any lingering animosity with their joint celebration after linking up for game’s opening touchdown.

Before Sunday’s bounce back performance, the Eagles QB tallied under 200 passing yards in each of the Eagles’ previous three contests. Last week, Hurts went 14/21 for a season-low 108 yards in a win over the Carolina Panthers.

Hurts was not the only one puffing his chest after his big game against the Steelers. Hurts’ agent also sent a message to her client’s critics.