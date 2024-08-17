Eagles veteran reveals how Jalen Hurts is filling team’s leadership void

Are the Philadelphia Eagles hurting for leadership after Jason Kelce’s offseason retirement? Not if Jalen Hurts has anything to do with it, at least according to one of his teammates.

Offensive lineman Jordan Mailata praised Hurts’ adjustments at the line of scrimmage after Saturday’s practice. He said Hurts has taken a “big step” in terms of leadership ability to minimize the loss of Kelce.

Jordan Mailata on Jalen Hurts at the line of scrimmage: "He's taking control. Everyone's going to say we lost Kelce, 'Kelce was this, Kelce was that.' Well, Jalen's take a big step in leadership and making sure everyone knows there's points and everyone's on the same point,… — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) August 17, 2024

Hurts definitely seems to be asserting himself more this season, starting with his offseason plea to the Eagles for a bit more offensive stability. It is an interesting subplot considering the reported tension between himself and coach Nick Sirianni, but this could be for the best as long as everyone is on the same page.

Hurts was a Pro Bowl selection last year, but his interception tally went from six to 15, and the team simply was not as explosive. Perhaps geting the chance to be more assertive is precisely what he needed.