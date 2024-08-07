Report sheds new light on tension between Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni

The Philadelphia Eagles collapsed down the stretch of the 2023 season, and it sounds like the relationship between head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts may have suffered as a result.

In a story published on Wednesday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Tim McManus cited several sources who made it clear that Sirianni and Hurts were not on the same page for much of last season. The relationship between the two was described as “fractured,” with Hurts not respecting the vision Sirianni had for Philadelphia’s offense.

Hurts had an outstanding season in 2022 and finished second in NFL MVP voting. The Eagles lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl and then began last season 10-1, which is why many of their issues did not come to light until later in the year. Those issues, according to McManus and Fowler, stemmed largely from Sirianni and offensive coordinator Brian Johnson — who was coached by Hurts’ father in high school — wanting to do things differently from Sirianni.

Sirianni is said to have taken an “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” mindset after the Eagles reached the Super Bowl in 2022. Johnson and Hurts reportedly wanted Philly’s offense to evolve and give more control to the quarterback.

Multiple sources told ESPN that Hurts “absolutely” tuned Sirianni out at times last season. The hope is that new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will do a better job with getting everyone to work in unison and will not be hesitant to reign Hurts in when needed.

To that end, people close to the Eagles have noticed changes with Sirianni this offseason. The coach has relied more heavily on Moore in meetings and preparation than he did on Johnson. Sirianni also reportedly addressed the Eagles during spring practice and took full responsibility for not doing a good enough job last year, when Philly’s season ended with a whimper and a 32-9 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the playoffs.

This is not the first we have heard of tension between Sirianni and Hurts, so the storyline will be worth monitoring over the next several months.