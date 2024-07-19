Report hints at relationship issues between Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni

Are there issues between the coach and quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles?

A new report by Dianna Russini of The Athletic suggests coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts’ relationship is a “work in progress.” Sirianni and Hurts have very different personalities, and there was “some disconnect” between the pair last season. Russini also hinted that Sirianni’s penchant for more conservative play-calling was not always appreciated by Hurts.

It is clear that the pressure is on Sirianni more than it is on Hurts entering 2024. Eagles GM Howie Roseman was directly responsible for the hires of Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio as offensive and defensive coordinator, respectively. That is unusual, and took a significant amount of power out of Sirianni’s hands. The coach, not the quarterback, will likely face the consequences if the Eagles do not perform to expectations in 2024.

We already know that, at least physically, Hurts looks more than ready for 2024. He is coming off a season that saw him throw for a career-high 3,858 yards and 23 touchdowns, though he was also intercepted 15 times.

Sirianni, on the other hand, faced some criticism for how he handled the Eagles’ late-season collapse in 2023. There definitely appears to be some pressure on him heading into 2024.