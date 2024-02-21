Report claims Nick Sirianni had major issues with Eagles for 1 odd reason

People are still trying to figure out what led to the Philadelphia Eagles’ bizarre collapse down the stretch in 2023, and a new claim has emerged involving coach Nick Sirianni.

Derrick Gunn, a longtime Eagles reporter, claimed on X Wednesday that head of security Dom DiSandro getting banned from the sideline had a significant impact on the team. DiSandro helps control Sirianni’s emotions on the sideline, according to Gunn, and without his presence, Sirianni got in “numerous arguments” with both players and coaches during games.

According to sources: Jalen big contract-pulled in numerous directions on/off field put him under a lot of pressure he didn’t handle well ..

Big Dom suspended-controls Sirianni emotions on sideline ,in his absence Nick gets in numerous arguments with players/coaches during games — Derrick Gunn (@RealDGunn) February 21, 2024

DiSandro, known as “Big Dom” among Eagles faithful, was ejected from a Dec. 3 game for getting involved in a physical confrontation with San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw. DiSandro was subsequently banned from the sideline for the remainder of the regular season, a period that saw the Eagles go 1-4. Sirianni publicly admitted that he felt he hurt the team by being too “tense” on the sideline during a 33-25 victory over the Giants — the team’s lone win during that stretch — three weeks after DiSandro’s ban. That may actually add some credence to this claim.

On the other hand, DiSandro’s ban only applied to the regular season, and the Eagles still looked flat and lifeless in their playoff loss to Tampa Bay. The Eagles also took defensive playcalling duties from Sean Desai and gave them to Matt Patricia following their Week 14 loss, which did not appear to help the players at all.

This is not the first claim to emerge about significant internal issues plaguing the Eagles. It is, however, a bit more specific than another rumor that was strongly disputed by another reporter recently.