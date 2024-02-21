 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, February 21, 2024

Report claims Nick Sirianni had major issues with Eagles for 1 odd reason

February 21, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Nick Sirianni in a hoodie

Dec 25, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni walks off the field after win against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

People are still trying to figure out what led to the Philadelphia Eagles’ bizarre collapse down the stretch in 2023, and a new claim has emerged involving coach Nick Sirianni.

Derrick Gunn, a longtime Eagles reporter, claimed on X Wednesday that head of security Dom DiSandro getting banned from the sideline had a significant impact on the team. DiSandro helps control Sirianni’s emotions on the sideline, according to Gunn, and without his presence, Sirianni got in “numerous arguments” with both players and coaches during games.

DiSandro, known as “Big Dom” among Eagles faithful, was ejected from a Dec. 3 game for getting involved in a physical confrontation with San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw. DiSandro was subsequently banned from the sideline for the remainder of the regular season, a period that saw the Eagles go 1-4. Sirianni publicly admitted that he felt he hurt the team by being too “tense” on the sideline during a 33-25 victory over the Giants — the team’s lone win during that stretch — three weeks after DiSandro’s ban. That may actually add some credence to this claim.

On the other hand, DiSandro’s ban only applied to the regular season, and the Eagles still looked flat and lifeless in their playoff loss to Tampa Bay. The Eagles also took defensive playcalling duties from Sean Desai and gave them to Matt Patricia following their Week 14 loss, which did not appear to help the players at all.

This is not the first claim to emerge about significant internal issues plaguing the Eagles. It is, however, a bit more specific than another rumor that was strongly disputed by another reporter recently.

Article Tags

Dom DiSandroNick SirianniPhiladelphia Eagles
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus