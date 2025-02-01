Jalen Hurts addresses his controversial comment about Nick Sirianni

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts cleared up an offhanded comment he made after the NFC Championship that some saw as a signal of tension with his head coach.

Hurts was asked about coach Nick Sirianni after the Eagles advanced to the Super Bowl last Sunday, and had nothing but praise for Sirianni. However, he also remarked that Sirianni “let me out of my straitjacket” during the game, which some saw as a signal of discontent.

Jalen Hurts chuckled when asked about Nick Sirianni: “He's done a great job. He's done a great job. I guess he let me out of my straitjacket a little bit today.” pic.twitter.com/9DT5SXMr03 — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 27, 2025

On Friday, Hurts was asked about that comment, and he clarified that he had just been joking around.

“I was just joking around after the game,” Hurts told reporters.

Jalen Hurts on the infamous "straightjacket" comment from last week: "I was just joking around after the game." pic.twitter.com/uMHz8mKz6m — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) January 31, 2025

There have been reports in the past that Hurts and Sirianni have had a somewhat frosty relationship at times. Hurts was probably trying to make light of those claims, but he was subtle enough that some people took the comment seriously.

The Eagles did unlock Hurts a bit on Sunday, as it marked just the second time since Week 11 that he topped 200 passing yards. The Eagles’ run-first offense remains effective, however, and Hurts seems perfectly content to do what he needs to do to keep it running smoothly, even at the expense of his stats.