Video: Jalen Hurts narrowly avoids scary postgame accident

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts narrowly avoided involvement in a scary incident after Sunday’s game in Washington.

Hurts was heading for the tunnel after Philadelphia’s 20-16 win over Washington, where numerous Eagles fans had congregated to greet the quarterback. Just as Hurts was about to enter the tunnel, the railing collapsed due to fans leaning on it. Hurts was not impacted, but several fans fell to the ground right in front of him.

Impressively, Hurts kept his cool, helped everyone up, and made sure those involved were okay.

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was sacked only once during today’s game. Almost had a second on his way to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/WwBE5pXaxO — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 2, 2022

Had this happened a couple seconds later, the railing and fans could have fallen directly on Hurts, so that is a very narrow miss.

Hurts has been trying to prove himself as Philadelphia’s long-term answer at quarterback. Obviously, he needs to be healthy in order to do that. So far he seems to be doing the job, and keeping his composure in a situation like that probably won’t hurt the perception.