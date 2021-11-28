Eagles’ opinion on Jalen Hurts has reportedly changed

The Philadelphia Eagles were not sold on Jalen Hurts as their franchise quarterback a few months ago, but opinions within the organization seem to have changed rather quickly.

The Eagles have won three of their last four games, and Hurts has played well during that stretch. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Philly’s brass is starting to get more comfortable with the idea of moving forward with Hurts as the team’s starting quarterback beyond this season. The Eagles are excited about Hurts’ recent play, as it is an indication that they won’t have to draft a QB in the first round this offseason or acquire one via trade.

If Hurts does prove worthy of being the Eagles’ starter next season, Philly can use its two — and possibly three — first-round picks to address other needs. Carson Wentz needs to play 75 percent of the offensive snaps for the Indianapolis Colts this year for the Eagles to secure an additional first-round pick, and it would take an injury for him to not hit that mark.

Hurts had a rough stretch of play from September into October, but he has eight total touchdowns compared to just one interception over the Eagles’ last five games. He has 2,306 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and five picks on the season. The former second-round pick has also showcased his dual-threat ability with 618 rushing yards and eight rushing scores.

The Eagles were once viewed as a likely suitor to land a star quarterback in a trade. There were also some unflattering reports about him during training camp. That talk has cooled, at the very least.