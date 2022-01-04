Jalen Hurts sends letter to WFT over railing collapse incident

Jalen Hurts and several Philadelphia Eagles fans were fortunate to avoid serious injuries after a railing collapsed at FedExField on Sunday, and the star quarterback wants to know what the Washington Football Team is doing about it.

Hurts sent a letter to Washington on Tuesday asking what action the team will take in the wake of Sunday’s “near-tragic incident.” He said he is “extremely concerned for the well-being of the fans and media” and would like assurances that the Football Team has a plan to remedy the situation. You can see the full letter below:

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts sent a letter today to the Washington Football Team and the NFL, asking what follow-up action will be taken after a “near-tragic incident” when a railing collapsed Sunday at FedEx Field. Several fans fell; Hurts narrowly avoided potentially serious injury. pic.twitter.com/dfgwGndH9h — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 4, 2022

Hurts was exiting toward the tunnel following the Eagles’ win over Washington when a group of fans fell through a railing. You can see the video here.

The WFT said in a statement after the game that all of the fans were offered an onsite medical evaluation and that no one was seriously injured. While the latter may be true, several fans disputed the claim that stadium personnel tried to help them. Instead, they told ESPN’s Tim McManus that they were scolded by security about being on the field.

There have been multiple concerning incidents at FedExField this season, including a crazy flood in a luxury suite several weeks ago. Dan Snyder’s team has several issues to address, and Hurts’ letter should ramp up the pressure even more.

