Jalen Hurts goes viral for his new look

March 7, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in pads

Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs off the field after loss against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles have undergone some major changes this offseason, and so has their star quarterback’s face.

Cosmetic dentists Kunal Parikh and Kimmie Patel shared a photo of Hurts on social media Thursday, and fans immediately noticed that something looked different about the QB. The goatee that Hurts has been rocking since his Alabama days is gone.

Hurts is only 25, but he could probably pass for a college freshman with that clean-shaven look.

The Eagles began last season 10-1 before completely collapsing and losing six of their last seven games. Their roster is going to look a lot different next season, and perhaps Hurts felt he needed to make a big change to his look as well. Or, maybe we will see the goatee back before he takes the field in 2024.

