Titans GM addresses potential A.J. Brown trade

Multiple teams have traded their star receivers during the NFL offseason so far, but it doesn’t look like the Tennessee Titans will follow suit.

During a pre-draft press conference on Thursday, Titans GM Jon Robinson delivered a blunt response when asked about the possibility of the Titans trading A.J. Brown.

“I do not foresee that happening,” Robinson stated.

Robinson also revealed that he and Brown’s camp have had discussions about a possible contract extension.

“We’ve had some discussions with his reps,” Robinson said. “When [Brown] was here a couple weeks ago, I talked to him. We’re working through that.”

“We’ve made it public about how we feel about A.J. and how we want him to be a part of this football team.”

Questions about Brown’s future with the Titans are well-warranted.

Brown has expressed his desire for a new contract, and is one of several wide receivers skipping on-field work during their team’s offseason workouts.

In addition, the flurry of recent offseason trades and signings involving some of the league’s top talent at the position has emboldened other players to seek out new contracts of their own. This includes Deebo Samuel, who remains far apart with the San Fransisco 49ers on a potential agreement.

The Las Vegas Raiders signed Davante Adams to a five-year, $141.25 million contract after acquiring him via trade.

The Miami Dolphins gave Tyreek Hill a four-year, $120 million contract, while Stefon Diggs signed a four-year, $104 million extension with the Buffalo Bills.

Brown has certainly proven his value to the Titans early on in his career. In three seasons with the team, he has 185 receptions for 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns.

However, with a plethora of talented wide receivers in this year’s draft class to choose from, the door is still open for the Titans to trade Brown if his contract demands are too high.