Jalen Hurts to start for Eagles over Carson Wentz against Saints

Carson Wentz has been one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL this season, and Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has officially stripped him of his starting spot.

The Eagles have named rookie Jalen Hurts their starting QB for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen first reported. The team later confirmed the news.

Hurts has been eased into action with the Eagles over the past two weeks. He replaced Wentz in the third quarter of the team’s game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday with his team down 20-3, and he ended up throwing a touchdown on a beautiful pass. The former Alabama star’s stat line was not all that impressive, however, as he completed just 5-of-12 passes and threw an interception.

Pederson has been fielding questions for weeks now about benching Wentz. The belief is that the Eagles have stood by the No. 2 overall pick because they are paying him so much money, but he has thrown 15 interceptions and has a passer rating of 72.8. The lack of production could only be ignored for so long.

While Wentz took responsibility for his poor play recently, he did not turn things around against Green Bay. Fans will likely be pleased that the QB change has been made.