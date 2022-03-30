Jalen Ramsey reveals lie Cowboys told him before 2016 NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Jalen Ramsey with the fifth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, and the star cornerback was shocked by where he ended up. Ramsey was convinced he would not make it past the fourth pick. He says he had a very good reason for being so confident.

During an appearance on the “Pivot Podcast” this week, Ramsey revealed that the Dallas Cowboys told him leading up to the 2016 Draft that he would not fall below their slot, which was No. 4. Ramsey says the Cowboys told him they did not believe he would still be on the board but planned to take him if he was.

Cowboys told Jalen Ramsey in 2016 when he visited Dallas before the NFL Draft they would take him if he was there at No. 4… Ramsey believed he was coming to Dallas, but as they say the rest is history #CowboysNation (🎥: @thepivot) pic.twitter.com/8PUwIvD6qx — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) March 29, 2022

“I always grew up a Dallas Cowboys fan, so if I go at No. 4 that’s a real dream come true,” Ramsey said. “I remember when I was on my visit to Dallas, they told me straight up to my face, ‘If you’re there at four, we’re taking you. We don’t think you’re gonna be there at four. If you’re on that board, we’re taking you.'”

After he met with the Cowboys, Ramsey said Jacksonville Jaguars general manager David Caldwell asked him in a meeting if Ramsey believed he would still be on the board at No. 5. Ramsey “respectfully” told Caldwell he did not think he would be. Caldwell agreed and said the Jags might try to trade up for Ramsey.

The Cowboys, of course, drafted Ezekiel Elliott. It’s unclear why they pivoted after supposedly being so convinced they wanted Ramsey. Both Elliott and Ramsey turned into Pro Bowlers, so everything worked out for the most part.

Ramsey wasn’t happy that the Cowboys went back on their word. That’s the reason he once trashed them in an interview.

Photo: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports