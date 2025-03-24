One outcome for Aaron Rodgers viewed as ‘safe bet’

Aaron Rodgers has been in no rush to sign with a new team since the New York Jets released him, but there seems to be a growing consensus that the star quarterback has already made a decision about his future.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported on Sunday that a source told him it is a “safe bet” that Rodgers will eventually sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Any other outcome would be fairly surprising. The Minnesota Vikings were said to be Rodgers’ top choice, but they are committed to JJ McCarthy heading into 2025. That leaves Rodgers with offers from the Steelers and New York Giants. He spent time visiting with the former last week, and some members of Pittsburgh’s brass even skipped an important event to accommodate Rodgers.

Florham Park, NJ May 31, 2023 — Aaron Rodgers during the Jets OTA. Photo Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Assuming the contract offers are similar, the only advantage the Giants would have over the Steelers is familiarity. If Rodgers signed with New York, he would not even have to move. The Giants and New York Jets play at the same stadium, so Rodgers’ living situation would be unaffected.

Of course, Rodgers likely wants to put himself in the best position to contend for a Super Bowl. The Giants went 3-14 last season. The Steelers went 10-7 with Russell Wilson and reached the playoffs, which shows that they have a lot more pieces in place than New York.

If the Steelers are truly at the top of Rodgers’ list, it is possible that the 41-year-old has yet to make a final decision on whether he wants to play at all next season. Though, another theory has emerged that might help explain why Rodgers is taking so long.

Rodgers finished with 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season. He led the New York Jets to a 5-12 record.