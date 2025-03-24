Xavier Worthy files lawsuit against ex-girlfriend

Xavier Worthy was arrested earlier this month after he was accused of assaulting a woman, but authorities declined to press charges against the Kansas City Chiefs star. He has now filed a lawsuit related to the incident.

Worthy was arrested in Williamson County, Texas, on March 7 and booked on a charge of assault against a family or household member by impeding their breathing or circulation. The following day, the district attorney’s office in Williamson County announced that it would not be pursuing the case after speaking with “multiple witnesses” about the alleged incident.

According to court documents that were obtained by TMZ, Worthy filed a lawsuit in Texas on Monday against his ex-girlfriend Tia Jones. The 21-year-old claims that Jones abused him and accused him of domestic violence in order to “extort a home, money, cars, and other valuables” from him.

Sep 5, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) speaks to a reporter after the win over the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Worthy says in the lawsuit that he was the victim in the alleged incident that took place on March 7. The former first-round pick claims he found out in late February that Jones had cheated on him and that Jones became violent and “extortive” during an argument.

Worthy also claims he asked Jones to leave his home and offered to help her financially so she could “get back on her feet.” He alleges that Jones refused and “became enraged and engaged in a series of abusive, extortive efforts.”

Worthy shared photos as part of the lawsuit that claim to show Jones broke a desk and a game console in his home. He also shared images of what looked like bald spots on his head and said Jones ripped chunks of his hair out and scratched his face.

Once Worthy was taken into custody, he claims Jones “stole or destroyed over $150,000 worth of personal property and cash from the residence.” The former Texas star is suing for $250,000 in damages.

Jones filed for a protective order against Worthy after prosecutors chose not to pursue charges. The two had been engaged since July, and Jones accused worthy of getting physical with her on at least five occasions in the last year.

Worthy had 59 catches for 638 yards and led the Chiefs with 9 total touchdowns during his rookie season. He also had a huge impact in the playoffs with 19 catches for 287 yards and three touchdowns.

Worthy had 8 catches for 157 yards and 2 scores in Kansas City’s 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

The off-field trouble is particularly concerning for the Chiefs, who dealt with a ton of drama surrounding top wide receiver Rashee Rice last offseason.