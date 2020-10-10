Jalen Ramsey fined for Rams-Giants postgame fight with Golden Tate

The NFL has handed down discipline for the postgame fight between Jalen Ramsey and Golden Tate last Sunday, but only one player was fined.

Ramsey received a $15,625 fine for his actions after the game, according to Chris Mortensen of ESPN. Tate was not fined for his role in the fight.

You can see video of the brawl by clicking here.

One account suggested that Ramsey was the instigator in the confrontation, and the NFL clearly believes that was the case as well.

There is extensive personal history between Ramsey and Tate, and the Los Angeles Rams cornerback clearly wanted to get the last word. For now, he did so, but it’s going to cost him a significant sum of money.