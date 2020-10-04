Jalen Ramsey, Golden Tate get in postgame fight on field

Things turned very nasty Sunday between Los Angeles Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey and New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate.

Ramsey and Tate got into a postgame fight after the Rams won, according to multiple reporters. Greg Beacham of the Associated Press said on Twitter Tate and Ramsey “both took swings almost simultaneously and then went down in a heap” before being separated by teammates.

Here’s video:

This is how Giants-Rams ended pic.twitter.com/BMYMa1Xn73 — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) October 4, 2020

Spectrum LA’s Nikki Kay posted video of both teams gathering around the postgame scuffle.

There’s a fight on the field after the game clock hits zero, press box consensus says it was Jalen Ramsey and Golden Tate involved pic.twitter.com/m6WhFUMhwf — Nikki Kay (@NikkiKaySN1) October 4, 2020

Ramsey and Tate clashed on the field as well. Ramsey went for a particularly rough tackle of Tate during the game, and many took notice.

Jalen Ramsey remembers what Golden Tate said about him pic.twitter.com/xDqSx3fjUy — gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 4, 2020

There’s a lot of history here. Ramsey previously dated and had two kids with Tate’s sister Breanna. The two split last year, with reports indicating that Ramsey left her while she was pregnant. Tate has since told the New York Post that he was “not happy at all” with Ramsey for the “disrespect” shown to Tate’s sister. This conflict almost certainly had something to do with what happened between the two both during and after the game.

Sunday’s game was very heated in other ways as well. We probably haven’t heard the last of this altercation.