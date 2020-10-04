 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, October 4, 2020

Jalen Ramsey, Golden Tate get in postgame fight on field

October 4, 2020
by Grey Papke

Jalen Ramsey Golden Tate fight

Things turned very nasty Sunday between Los Angeles Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey and New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate.

Ramsey and Tate got into a postgame fight after the Rams won, according to multiple reporters. Greg Beacham of the Associated Press said on Twitter Tate and Ramsey “both took swings almost simultaneously and then went down in a heap” before being separated by teammates.

Here’s video:

Spectrum LA’s Nikki Kay posted video of both teams gathering around the postgame scuffle.

Ramsey and Tate clashed on the field as well. Ramsey went for a particularly rough tackle of Tate during the game, and many took notice.

There’s a lot of history here. Ramsey previously dated and had two kids with Tate’s sister Breanna. The two split last year, with reports indicating that Ramsey left her while she was pregnant. Tate has since told the New York Post that he was “not happy at all” with Ramsey for the “disrespect” shown to Tate’s sister. This conflict almost certainly had something to do with what happened between the two both during and after the game.

Sunday’s game was very heated in other ways as well. We probably haven’t heard the last of this altercation.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus