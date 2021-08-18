Jalen Ramsey reacts to claims of losing to Hunter Renfrow in practice

Jalen Ramsey is one of the most confident cornerbacks in the NFL, so he’s clearly not terribly pleased with reports that he was beaten by Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow during Wednesday’s joint practice.

The Raiders and Los Angeles Rams engaged in a sometimes heated joint practice on Wednesday, with the Raiders frequently using Renfrow to target Ramsey. Based on the accounts of the reporters and writers who were on the scene, Renfrow got the better of Ramsey multiple times during practice, with Ramsey struggling to contain the third-year receiver.

Hunter Renfrow absolutely torches Jalen Ramsey and trash talking from #Raiders sideline ensues… — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) August 18, 2021

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey is playing heavily in the slot today and has been burned by Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow multiple times. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 18, 2021

Hunter Renfrow goes up high over Jalen Ramsey. Renfrow is killing Ramsey today. — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) August 18, 2021

Renfrow even trended on Twitter amid the reports, as many were amused that a matchup that on paper tilts strongly to Ramsey would have gone so poorly for the Rams defensive back.

Ramsey took note of those reports and tweeted later Wednesday suggesting that he was the victim of clickbait stories.

“I can’t believe that “y’all” believe half the bs that people say for clicks.. y’all gotta know at this point & do better than that lol,” Ramsey tweeted.

Ramsey is a confident trash-talker who does not like hearing about himself getting torched in any context. His tweets aren’t going to make anyone believe that the accounts from practice were wrong, though. If anything, it adds more intrigue to Saturday’s preseason game between the two teams.