Jalen Ramsey signs new record contract with Dolphins

Jalen Ramsey is once again the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history.

Ramsey and the Miami Dolphins have agreed to a 3-year, $72.3 million contract extension, according to Ian Rapoport and Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media. The $24.1 million per year is the highest average annual salary for any defensive back in league history.

The #Dolphins and All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey have agreed on another huge extension, this time a 3-year, $72.3M deal to make him the highest paid CB in the NFL again(!), per me and @CameronWolfe. The $24.1M per year deal was negotiated by @DavidMulugheta of @AthletesFirst. pic.twitter.com/nrmYQYpBDM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 6, 2024

Patrick Surtain II signed a 4-year, $96 million extension with the Denver Broncos earlier this week, so Ramsey’s new deal just barely tops that on an average annual basis.

The contract is the second that Ramsey has signed in his career to make him the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history. He previously accomplished that feat when he signed an extension with the Los Angeles Rams in 2020.

The Dolphins acquired Ramsey in a trade with the Rams last offseason. Ramsey suffered a knee injury in training camp and missed the first half of the season, but he immediately resumed playing at a high level when he returned. The 29-year-old finished with three interceptions and made his seventh consecutive Pro Bowl despite playing in only 10 games.