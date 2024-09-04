 Skip to main content
Patrick Surtain II signs record extension with Broncos

September 4, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Patrick Surtain II signing autographs

Jul 29, 2023; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) following training camp the Centura Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Surtain II has been arguably the best cornerback in football over the past two seasons, and his salary now reflects that.

The Denver Broncos on Wednesday signed Surtain to a 4-year, $96 million contract extension, according to multiple reports. The deal includes $77.5 million in guaranteed money and makes Surtain the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history.

Surtain, the son of former NFL cornerback Patrick Surtain, was drafted 9th overall by the Broncos in 2021. He has made the Pro Bowl each of the last two seasons and was named a First-team All-Pro in 2022. The former Alabama star has 7 interceptions and 36 passes defended in his career and has never missed a game.

Though his intriguing career goal may never come to fruition, Surtain can now officially say no defensive back in NFL history has ever been valued more highly than him.

