Rams make Jalen Ramsey highest-paid CB in NFL history

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to a contract extension with Jalen Ramsey, and it is one that should make the star cornerback a very happy man.

Ramsey and the Rams announced on Wednesday that they have agreed to a five-year extension. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal is worth $105 million and set records virtually across the board for a cornerback.

Jalen Ramsey becomes the first defensive back in NFL history to sign a deal worth $100M+ and his $71.2M at signing is the largest guarantee to a defensive back. The Rams get their playmaker on the backend and Ramsey gets his pay day. https://t.co/HRzzqot7De — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2020

Ramsey and the Rams had been working toward an extension for a while, and the talks seemed positive all along. While the All-Pro flamboyantly campaigned for a new contract when he was with the Jacksonville Jaguars, he said earlier this offseason that he had no intention of holding out. That was a strong sign that the two sides were getting closer to a deal.

Ramsey was traded to L.A. last October for two first-round draft picks and a fourth-round pick. The 25-year-old has 10 interceptions and 243 tackles through his first four NFL seasons.