Jalen Ramsey responds to trade rumors in series of tweets

Jalen Ramsey responded via Twitter Friday to some trade rumors involving him.

The Los Angeles Rams cornerback has a $25.2 million salary cap hit in 2023, which is a high number. Ramsey might be considered a luxury for a 5-12 team, and it’s possible the Rams might find better value by trading him.

In fact, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported Friday that not only have the Rams had trade talks about Ramsey, but also that it is likely that the cornerback is traded.

The #Rams have had trade talks about six-time Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey and league sources now believe it’s very likely Ramsey is dealt in coming weeks. Ramsey, 28, is due $17 million in 2023 on a front-loaded deal that averages $20M and L.A. is clearing cap space. pic.twitter.com/vTYlX7nn5B — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 25, 2023

Right around the time the report was published, Ramsey’s phone started buzzing. The 28-year-old responded in a series of tweets.

😂😂😂😂😂 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) February 25, 2023

The “story” sounds better than the truth sometimes I’ll admit that… I live in the truth tho. God is so great! I am blessed & highly favored! 🙏🏾 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) February 25, 2023

He then mentioned how the trade report interrupted his pleasant lunch in Malibu, Calif.

Lol I was just at Nobu in Malibu enjoying my lunch then phone wanna start buzzing 😂 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) February 25, 2023

Ramsey has sent numerous tweets recently that all seemed to be about him possibly being traded.

Ramsey had 88 tackles and 4 interceptions last season. He has made six straight Pro Bowls. While the Rams are clearing salary by getting rid of Bobby Wagner and possibly him, another team will likely find Ramsey to be highly desirable. He may be making a lot of money, but a team in need of a shutdown cornerback would probably love to have him.