Jalen Ramsey sends another cryptic tweet about possible trade

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey keeps fueling his own trade rumors, whether he intends to or not.

Ramsey sent another hint about a potential trade on Thursday, suggesting that a move was possible this offseason. The cornerback initially responded to a tweet speculating that he might get cut by ruling out the possibility, but seemingly suggesting that a trade might be on the table.

WOH: #Rams 6X Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey recently deleted a tweet that said: “😂😂😂😂😂 I can’t PROMISE you, I won’t get cut… now trade? Maybe lol” 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/Ob6nKhgQKn — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) February 17, 2023

Ramsey later deleted the tweet and reposted it without the reference to a trade.

100% chance I WONT get cut 😂… God bless tho https://t.co/QBxFbEktrJ — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) February 17, 2023

Ramsey is correct that he won’t be cut. Even if that happened with a post-June 1 designation, the cap savings would be negligible from the Rams’ perspective. A post-June 1 trade, however, would save them $17 million against the cap.

The 28-year-old remains one of the game’s best cornerbacks, and he has been dropping strange hints about trade possibilities since the season ended. Maybe that is what he wants, or maybe he just sees the writing on the wall.