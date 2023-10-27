Jalen Ramsey upset with Adam Schefter over injury report

Jalen Ramsey is upset with Adam Schefter over what the ESPN NFL insider reported on Thursday.

Schefter reported via X on Thursday that the Miami Dolphins are expecting Ramsey to make his season debut this weekend.

“Dolphins are planning for CB Jalen Ramsey to make his return Sunday from the knee injury that he suffered this summer, per sources. Ramsey now is expected to be back on the field three months after his knee surgery, with his Dolphins’ debut coming vs. the Patriots,” Schefter reported.

Ramsey found out about the report because he began receiving so many messages after Schefter published it. The Dolphins cornerback expressed his unhappiness with the report via X.

“So this is why I just got a crazy amount of texts. Well, this is news to me … mfs don’t care about being right, they care about being first in today’s media. That’s sad,” Ramsey wrote.

Despite initially being upset, Ramsey later clarified that he was a fan of Schefter and not mad at the reporter “for doing his job.”

Ramsey also clarified that there is a “chance” he plays on Sunday in Week 8.

“Full transparency, there’s a CHANCE that I can play this Sunday, but that decision genuinely isn’t made yet so that is news to me just like it is to y’all lol,” Ramsey wrote. “I have to go through a whole process to feel GREAT enough to play. I won’t play if I feel any less than GREAT.”

Ramsey underwent surgery in July for a torn meniscus. The recent expectation was for him to return in November, but apparently he has looked good enough in practice to potentially play this weekend.

The 5-2 Dolphins host the 2-5 Patriots on Sunday.