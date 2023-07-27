Jalen Ramsey to miss start of season with significant injury

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey will not be ready for the start of the regular season after suffering a meniscus injury during Thursday’s practice.

According to multiple reports, Ramsey will need surgery on the meniscus injury. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that the procedure will keep him out for at least six-to-eight weeks, though it could be even longer depending on what doctors find.

#Dolphins star CB Jalen Ramsey is expected to miss at least six to eight weeks because of a meniscus injury that will require surgery, per source. Doctors will determine whether to remove the meniscus or repair it, which would be a much longer recovery. pic.twitter.com/UunjoutZrg — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 27, 2023

Ramsey was injured on what appears to have been a fairly innocuous play. It means he will miss at least the first few weeks of the season, though the Dolphins will hope that is all it will be.

The Dolphins acquired Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams via an offseason trade. He had 88 tackles and 4 interceptions last season.