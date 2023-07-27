 Skip to main content
Jalen Ramsey to miss start of season with significant injury

July 27, 2023
by Grey Papke
Jalen Ramsey at the Pro Bowl

Feb 4, 2023; Paradise, NV, USA; NFC cornerback Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams (5) during practice at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey will not be ready for the start of the regular season after suffering a meniscus injury during Thursday’s practice.

According to multiple reports, Ramsey will need surgery on the meniscus injury. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that the procedure will keep him out for at least six-to-eight weeks, though it could be even longer depending on what doctors find.

Ramsey was injured on what appears to have been a fairly innocuous play. It means he will miss at least the first few weeks of the season, though the Dolphins will hope that is all it will be.

The Dolphins acquired Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams via an offseason trade. He had 88 tackles and 4 interceptions last season.

