Jalen Ramsey says he will not hold out of training camp over contract

Jalen Ramsey essentially forced his way out of Jacksonville because the Jaguars would not give him the contract he was seeking, but the Pro Bowl cornerback does not plan to hold the Los Angeles Rams to the same standards — at least in the coming weeks.

During a conference call with reporters on Tuesday, Ramsey said he has no intention of holding out from training camp this summer even if the Rams do not sign him to a long-term extension. He expressed confidence that the two sides are on the same page and said he is not concerned about a deal getting done.

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey said that he would report to training camp without a contract extension. He just said that on a video call with reporters. Ramsey is entering the final year of his contract. — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) May 26, 2020

More from Rams CB Jalen Ramsey/contract talks: “The Rams know where I stand…it will get handled. They have been in contact with my agent. They are on the same page. They know what’s up. I know what’s up…I will let them handle the business side of it…I will focus on football — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) May 26, 2020

Ramsey is set to make $13.7 million under the fifth-year option of his rookie contract this season. The Rams have shelled out big money to players like Aaron Donald and Jared Goff, and they would not have traded two first-round picks to the Jaguars for Ramsey last season if they did not plan to do the same with him.

While he may have flamboyantly campaigned for a new contract during his time in Jacksonville, Ramsey said his disagreements with the Jags were about a lack of respect. He obviously feels differently about the Rams’ front office.