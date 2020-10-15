Packers’ Jamaal Williams takes hilarious shot at Tom Brady

Tom Brady is never going to live down his Week 4 mental mistake, and some of his peers are more than happy to pile on.

Take Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams. On this week’s edition of “The Jamaal Williams Show presented by GameOnWi,” he was asked who was better — Brady or Aaron Rodgers. Williams’ answer was immediately memorable.

“I’m pretty sure my quarterback knows what fourth down is, you know what I mean?” Williams replied. “That’s what I’m saying, like, Aaron Rodgers would never do that. Never. You know what I mean? He’s too smart for that.”

Williams was, of course, referencing Brady’s remarkable mental mistake in last week’s loss to Chicago. The fact that it was so out of character for Brady is probably why so many people have taken shots at him over it.

Brady has a sense of humor about the error. It may be less funny to him coming from other players instead of from himself, though.