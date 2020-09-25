Jamal Adams has interesting reason for extra motivation against Cowboys

Jamal Adams says he has some added motivation for his Week 3 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Adams is native to the area, but the Seattle Seahawks safety said that isn’t the reason. Instead, he said he has an anonymous source informing him that he’s been labeled weak in coverage.

“I’ve seen a couple things, they said I struggle in coverage, so I can’t wait,” Adams said Thursday, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “I got a little text from one of my buddies back home. He has the inside scoop on that. So, looking forward to it.”

Adams wouldn’t divulge who shared the tip with him, or whether they had any association with the Cowboys.

“I can’t tell you that, man,” Adams replied. “C’mon. I can’t give you the nuggets like that, man. I grew up with a couple guys who are still my brothers, best friends to this day. We talk every day, group messaging. What goes on in Dallas, it always comes back to me. I always find out the scoops.”

Adams loves motivation like this, and it’s not even the first time he’s leaned on it in 2020. It doesn’t really matter where it comes from. It seems to help the young safety, and he may be primed for a big game against Dallas now.