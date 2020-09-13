Jamal Adams takes another shot at Gregg Williams after Seahawks debut

It’s pretty clear that Jamal Adams hasn’t forgotten what was said about him after he was traded by the New York Jets.

Adams made his Seattle Seahawks debut on Sunday, and had an excellent game. He led the team with 12 total tackles, including a sack, and was generally a disruptive presence all day.

Adams commented on how he was used in Pete Carroll’s defense, saying he blitzed much like he did in the Jets’ defense.

Jamal Adams said he blitzed about the same if not a little more than with the Jets. "I wasn't bored. I was blitzing. I was having fun.'' — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 13, 2020

The “bored” remark is an unmistakable shot at his former Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams. Williams suggested that Adams might get “bored” in Seattle’s defensive scheme because Seahawks safeties aren’t given as much freedom. Adams strongly took offense to that remark at the time. It’s clear he hasn’t forgotten.

It’s only one game, but the stats certainly indicate that Williams was wrong on this one. The Seahawks would be silly not to make the most of Adams’ talents, and that probably means a lot of blitzes.