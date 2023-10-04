Jamal Adams could face NFL discipline for outburst at concussion worker

Seattle Seahawks defensive back Jamal Adams may be facing NFL discipline over his confrontation with the league’s independent concussion doctor during Monday’s game.

Adams took a knee to the head on his first drive Monday and was pulled out of the game to be evaluated for a concussion. He did not return, and could be seen having to be restrained from the league’s concussion doctor after being evaluated. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that the league is considering discipline.

NFL is considering discipline against Seahawks’ Jamal Adams for his actions toward the independent concussion doctor appointed by the NFL and NFLPA following his concussion sideline evaluation in Monday night’s game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2023

Adams was playing his first game in 13 months before suffering the injury very early in the game. His frustration was understandable, but the league certainly would not want Adams to take that frustration out on a doctor who was doing their job.

The Seahawks have a bye in Week 5, giving Adams an extra week to recover ahead of the team’s next game.