Jamal Adams could face NFL discipline for outburst at concussion worker

October 4, 2023
by Grey Papke
Jamal Adams without a helmet

Nov 30, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams (33) walks off the field after win against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks defensive back Jamal Adams may be facing NFL discipline over his confrontation with the league’s independent concussion doctor during Monday’s game.

Adams took a knee to the head on his first drive Monday and was pulled out of the game to be evaluated for a concussion. He did not return, and could be seen having to be restrained from the league’s concussion doctor after being evaluated. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that the league is considering discipline.

Adams was playing his first game in 13 months before suffering the injury very early in the game. His frustration was understandable, but the league certainly would not want Adams to take that frustration out on a doctor who was doing their job.

The Seahawks have a bye in Week 5, giving Adams an extra week to recover ahead of the team’s next game.

