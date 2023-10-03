Jamal Adams furious with NFL concussion worker on sideline

Jamal Adams had to be separated from the NFL’s concussion advisor on the sideline during the first quarter of his Seattle Seahawks’ “Monday Night Football” game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Adams was playing in his first game in 13 months and quickly made an impact. The Seahawks safety made a huge hit on the Giants’ first series of the game.

But a few plays later, Adams dove low to tackle a scrambling Daniel Jones and got hit in the head.

Damn, hope Jamal Adams is okay… took a knee to the head and went to the medical tent with helppic.twitter.com/uh4zAl15ti pic.twitter.com/kASDDdtAsu — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 3, 2023

Adams was removed from the game and was flagged for a concussion check. The safety was examined inside the medical tent on the sideline and had to be separated from going after the “red hat” worker after exiting the tent.

Jamal Adams being separated from the NFL red-cap concussion advisor by #Seahawks team staff. Adams yelled and pointed. Eventually led to the Seattle locker room without his helmet Injured on the 10th play of his return, Giants QB Daniel Jones’ knee to Adams’ helmet pic.twitter.com/2RyHBirB1K — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 3, 2023

After being taken into the locker room, Adams was ruled out for the rest of the game by Seattle.

The Seahawks acquired Adams in a trade with the Jets in July 2020. He played in 12 games each of his first two seasons but just one last season after suffering a torn quad tendon.