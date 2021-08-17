Jamal Adams, Seahawks agree to record-setting contract

The Seattle Seahawks and All-Pro safety Jamal Adams have finally come to an agreement.

Adams will sign a four-year, $70 million contract extension with the Seahawks, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. The deal makes Adams the highest-paid safety in the NFL and includes $38 million guaranteed.

Adams is now by far the top-earning safety in football with an average annual salary of $17.5 million. Justin Simmons was previously atop the list, and he earns an average of $15.25 million per year with the Denver Broncos.

One of the issues in contract negotiations between Adams and the Seahawks is that the 25-year-old wanted to be paid like a hybrid safety/linebacker, as he had 9.5 sacks last season and is used in a lot of blitzing scenarios. Teammate Bobby Wagner earns $18 million per year, so the $17.5 million makes sense for Adams.

While there was a report recently that the Seahawks were playing hardball with Adams, it was widely assumed that the two sides would reach an agreement. Seattle traded two first-round picks to the New York Jets for Adams last year. Not keeping him beyond the 2021 season would have been an incredible waste.