Jamal Adams signs with AFC team

Jamal Adams is finally off the market.

The Tennessee Titans announced on Thursday that they have signed Adams. ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted that Titans general manager Ran Carthon has some connections to the former All-Pro safety.

Titans are giving free-agent safety Jamal Adams a one-year deal. Adams’ agent Kevin Conner of @UniSportsMgmt confirmed the deal. Conner represented Titans GM Ran Carthon when he played in the NFL. Ran’s Carthon’s father, Maurice, and Jamal Adams’ father, George, were teammates… pic.twitter.com/rJqlOWK0wm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 11, 2024

Adams, 28, was released by the Seattle Seahawks in March. Though he has made the Pro Bowl three times in his career, Adams had not generated much interest from teams in large part because of his injury history.

The Seahawks traded a first-round draft pick and then some when they acquired Adams in a trade with the New York Jets in 2020. He made his third Pro Bowl that year and signed a $70 million extension with Seattle the following offseason.

Adams missed almost the entire 2022 season because of a torn quadriceps and has dealt with chronic knee pain since. He was a healthy scratch late in 2023 and did not seem happy about it.

While Adams is probably not capable of making the impact he did earlier in his career, the Titans are taking very little risk by signing him.