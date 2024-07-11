 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, July 11, 2024

Jamal Adams signs with AFC team

July 11, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Jamal Adams without a helmet

Nov 30, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams (33) walks off the field after win against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Jamal Adams is finally off the market.

The Tennessee Titans announced on Thursday that they have signed Adams. ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted that Titans general manager Ran Carthon has some connections to the former All-Pro safety.

Adams, 28, was released by the Seattle Seahawks in March. Though he has made the Pro Bowl three times in his career, Adams had not generated much interest from teams in large part because of his injury history.

The Seahawks traded a first-round draft pick and then some when they acquired Adams in a trade with the New York Jets in 2020. He made his third Pro Bowl that year and signed a $70 million extension with Seattle the following offseason.

Adams missed almost the entire 2022 season because of a torn quadriceps and has dealt with chronic knee pain since. He was a healthy scratch late in 2023 and did not seem happy about it.

While Adams is probably not capable of making the impact he did earlier in his career, the Titans are taking very little risk by signing him.

Article Tags

Jamal AdamsTennessee Titans
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus