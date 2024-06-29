JaMarcus Russell faces lawsuit from his former high school

Infamous NFL Draft bust JaMarcus Russell does not seem to be having much success in his post-playing efforts, either.

The former No. 1 pick was fired from his job as a volunteer assistant coach at Williamson High School in Mobile, Alabama for allegedly taking a $74,000 check that was intended to be a donation to the school, according to Simone Eli of WKRG. Russell is also being sued over the check.

Russell allegedly solicited a local business owner for a $74,000 donation that was intended to help the high school purchase equipment for its weight room. The high school allegedly never saw any of that money, and Russell is accused of depositing the check and withdrawing $55,000 of it. Russell has admitted to depositing the check, but has denied any wrongdoing.

Formerly a star quarterback at Williamson, Russell has been banned from campus and from having contact with the football program.

Russell lasted just three years in the NFL after being the No. 1 pick of the Oakland Raiders in 2007, and is regarded as arguably the biggest bust in league history. He had seemingly come to terms with that a few years ago. Despite his status, he did earn over $36 million during his brief NFL career.