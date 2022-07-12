JaMarcus Russell addresses his infamous ‘bust’ status

Former No. 1 overall pick JaMarcus Russell was one of the biggest NFL Draft busts of all-time, and it appears that he has no problem embracing that distinction.

Russell quarterbacked the LSU Tigers to a national title in 2007 before being drafted by the Oakland Raiders later that year. His time in the NFL was over by the end of 2009.

In an episode of “The Pivot Podcast” released on Tuesday, Russell was asked if he considers himself to be the biggest bust in league history, and had a funny response.

“I must’ve been the best to be the biggest,” Russell said. “If you’re going to call me a bust, put the biggest on that motherf—er” (profanity edited by LBS).

Russell played in 31 games over parts of his three NFL seasons, including just four games during his rookie campaign. He threw for 4,083 yards and 18 touchdowns to 23 interceptions during his brief professional career.

The 36-year-old had a decorated collegiate career, winning All-SEC honors in 2006 and MVP of the 2007 Sugar Bowl. When he left LSU, Russell ranked second all-time in completion percentage (61.9 percent) and touchdown passes (52), third in passing yards (6,625), and was tied for the single-season program record for touchdown passes (28).

It seems like Russell has been able to gain some closure with regard to his NFL career, but that was not always the case.