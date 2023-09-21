Ja’Marr Chase wants Bengals to make 1 change to offense

The Cincinnati Bengals are off to a surprising 0-2 start to the season, and Ja’Marr Chase feels there is one change that needs to be made going forward.

Chase told reporters on Wednesday that he wants to see the Bengals take more deep shots.

“Got to get some go routes in there — just get some downfield shots,” Chase said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “That way, we can come back to anything else underneath.”

Chase was then asked if he believes Joe Burrow’s calf injury has been a factor in Cincinnati’s offensive struggles. The two-time Pro Bowler once again reiterated the need to push the ball down the field.

“I don’t know. I mean, we really haven’t took that many shots downfield,” Chase said. “You look at the past two games, you don’t really see that many shots downfield. Got to take more shots downfield. I mean, that’s why we got deep-threat guys. Take a chance.”

Two minutes with Ja'Marr Chase on his usage, patience, Joe Burrow and wanting more go-balls. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/ZS1Iqw3eTq — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) September 18, 2023

It seemed like Chase was sending a message to the coaching staff, not Burrow. Chase has just 10 catches for 70 yards through two games. His longest reception is 13 yards. Burrow’s 4.2 yards per pass attempt is tied for worst in the NFL with Carolina Panthers rookie Bryce Young.

Burrow’s calf injury is obviously an issue on some level. There has even been talk about him potentially missing time. The quarterback has completed just 56.9 percent of his passes for 304 yards in two games. If Burrow plays on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams, it will be interesting to see if the Bengals grant Chase’s wish.