Ja’Marr Chase disses Trevon Diggs ahead of matchup against Cowboys

Ja’Marr Chase appears to hate the very existence of opposing DBs.

The Cincinnati Bengals wide reciever Chase spoke this week on his Week 2 matchup against cornerback Trevon Diggs and the Dallas Cowboys. While Chase did compliment Diggs’ physical skills, it was a bit backhanded as he also got in a swipe at Diggs over Diggs’ supposed lack of technical ability.

“He’s got great ball skills in the air,” said Chase of Diggs, per Bengals host Mike Petraglia. “He’s super fast. He’s not too much on technique-sound, though. You know what I’m saying? He’s a little hit or miss.”

Diggs, who was a First Team All-Pro last year, does have a tremendous nose for the football. He had a league-leading 11 interceptions in 2021, a number that had not been achieved by any NFL defender since Everson Walls did it (also for the Cowboys) back in 1981. But at the same time, Diggs often takes bad angles in coverage, which leads to him getting roasted by opposing receivers far more often than truly elite all-around cornerbacks do.

The dynamic Chase will probably draw Diggs one-on-one fairly often during Sunday’s game against Dallas. If these comments are any indication, Chase is taking the matchup just as personally as he took last week’s matchup.