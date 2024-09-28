Ja’Marr Chase glad to be done with contract B.S.

After months of negotiation and effectively sitting on the sideline throughout training camp, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase put his extension demands aside and returned to the field in Week 1.

Although Chase firmly believes the Bengals misled him about his contract and has no plans to reengage negotiations during the season, he’s thrilled to put all the business aside and focus solely on football.

“All this BS that was going on this offseason and prior to the season, I’m just happy that it’s over with,” Chase said Thursday, via ESPN. “I’m finally playing ball and having fun with the guys. That’s what matters most for me.”

Through three weeks, Chase has hauled in 16 of his 18 targets for 215 yards and two touchdowns. However, things haven’t exactly been seamless.

Chase did not appear thrilled after being targeted just six times in Week 1, was hit with a big fine after Week 2, and is currently dealing with a shoulder injury.

Oh, the Bengals are also 0-3 and facing a steep climb back to the playoffs.

“We’re right there,” Chase said. “We’re not too far away. We just got to finish in the end, and that’s the biggest thing right now.”

Even amidst the losing and nagging injury, Chase says he feels “great” and is enjoying the game of football again. That’s a drastic change from just a week ago when Chase likened the first two weeks to day job. Perhaps his 118-yard, two-touchdown performance had something to do with the sudden change of heart.

With hopes of saving their season on Sunday afternoon against the Carolina Panthers, we’ll see how much fun Chase is having in the aftermath. If they win or he plays well, let the good times roll. If not, Chase may be back to viewing things as little more than a job.