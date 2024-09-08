Ja’Marr Chase had telling response to his Week 1 usage

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase appeared to be limited on Sunday after a limited week of practice. Despite the circumstances, he did not seem too pleased with that usage, either.

Chase only received six targets in Cincinnati’s 16-10 loss to New England, though he clearly felt he should have received more. When asked about his usage, the star wide receiver seemingly had a message for head coach Zac Taylor.

Ja’Marr Chase reacts… Says “ask coaches” why only six targets. Says he had food poisoning Saturday. pic.twitter.com/PCOpuUSjMo — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) September 8, 2024

“You’ve gotta ask Zac,” Chase said.

Chase also said his mystery illness was the result of food poisoning. Many had been skeptical of its legitimacy when it popped up on the injury report Saturday.

The backdrop of this is Chase’s desire for a new contract, which he did not get prior to Week 1. He had not practiced much in the buildup to the game, though he was clear that he planned to play no matter what.

The Bengals did seem a bit conservative regarding Chase’s usage, especially with Tee Higgins absent due to injury. The team may have wanted to play it safe with him due to the illness combined with the lack of practice time, but it certainly does not sound like that sat well with him.