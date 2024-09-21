Ja’Marr Chase hit with big fine for his Week 2 behavior

Ja’Marr Chase was hit with a big fine from the NFL on Saturday over his behavior during Week 2.

Chase had made a catch during the fourth quarter of his Cincinnati Bengals’ 26-25 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend. Chase thought a foul should have been called for a hip-drop tackle by Trent McDuffie. Not only was no foul called on the Chiefs, but Chase was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct over the way he berated an official.

The league fined Chase $31,599 for his conduct toward official Alex Kemp.

The NFL fined #Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase $31,599 for unsportsmanlike conduct — screaming at referee Alex Kemp, who flagged Chase for abusive language. Chase wanted a flag for a hip-drop tackle on Trent McDuffie, who was neither flagged nor fined. pic.twitter.com/Imteg1jDbX — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 21, 2024

Chase finished with 4 catches for 35 yards in the loss.

Cincinnati lost on a 51-yard field goal by Harrison Butker as time expired. Chase has 10 catches for 97 yards on the season, and he just got a reminder to watch his behavior around the officials.