Ja’Marr Chase using interesting tactic with Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes’ list of haters continues to grow by the year, and it appears Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is a part of that group.

Chase was interviewed for the latest NFL Top 100 players list. When he was asked who he believes is the best player in the league, Chase seemed agitated and replied, “I’m not saying him.” It quickly became obvious that he was referring to Mahomes.

“I give credit when it’s due, but I’m not saying his name,” Chase said. “I’m not saying his name, brother, I’m sorry. Joe Burrow. I’m not saying that guy’s name. He’s good, he’s amazing, he’s good, I’m not gonna lie. I’m salty, though. I’m a little salty. Two years in a row. I’m putting Burrow first.”

Two years in a row was an obvious reference to Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs winning the last two Super Bowls. The Bengals beat Kansas City to reach the Super Bowl three years ago, but that seems like a distant memory for Chase.

Most people would agree with Chase that Mahomes is the best player in football. The Chiefs star has won three Super Bowls before his 29th birthday, and a lot of people are jealous of the success. This is not the first time that Chase has slighted the two-time NFL MVP, either.