Travis Kelce responds to Ja’Marr Chase’s QB trash talk

The verbal rivalry between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs is not cooling off as we gear up for the 2023 season.

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase made some waves earlier in the month with a perceived slight of Patrick Mahomes. Chase was told that Bengals QB Joe Burrow argued for Mahomes as the NFL’s best quarterback, but responded by asking “Pat who?”

Mahomes took notice of the quote and posted a great picture in response.

Naturally, the topic came up on Travis Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason. Travis Kelce actually somewhat appreciated the trash talk and called it “bold,” but also included a warning for the Bengals receiver.

“It is what it is, dog. Who doesn’t love some good locker room banter, man?” the Chiefs tight end said. “Shoutout to Ja’Marr Chase for holding it down for his QB, but don’t you ever disrespect Pat Mahomes now. If you wanna talk your s–t, talk your s–t, pimp. You just better back it up.”

Kelce does know a thing or two about trash talk. The Bengals — and the mayor of Cincinnati — found that out the hard way during last season’s playoffs. He can obviously respect it, but if the Chiefs get the better of Chase and the Bengals in 2023, Chase will likely be hearing about it.