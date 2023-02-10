Ja’Marr Chase shares interesting remark about Joe Burrow’s contract

Ja’Marr Chase shared an interesting remark about Joe Burrow’s contract this week.

The Cincinnati Bengals have some incredible weapons on their team — especially on offense. Due to salary cap constraints, it will probably be difficult for them to keep all their top players. That’s part of the reason why there has been some talk of Tee Higgins potentially being traded.

During an interview with NFL Network on Wednesday from Radio Row at the Super Bowl in Arizona, Chase said he thinks Burrow might make some financial concessions to help keep his teammates.

“Joe knows what he wants and how to set up his contract to keep some of his weapons around him.” – @Real10jayy__ on Joe Burrow’s big pay day. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/xXBF3X0E6O — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) February 8, 2023

“At the end of the day, I don’t think Joe’s really too worried about how much money he’s gonna make because he’s already making a tremendous amount,” Chase said. “But it will work out for itself, it will all work out. I think Joe knows what he wants and how he wants to set up his contract to keep some of his weapons around him. And I think that’s the biggest part for him.”

The Bengals still have Burrow under team control for two more seasons. He is set to make $11.5 million next season in the fourth year of his rookie deal. His fifth-year team option is for $29.5 million. The $11.5 million makes him an absolute steal, and even his 2024 salary is very undermarket for the quality of QB Burrow is.

2023 will be the final year the Bengals have Higgins under contract. He is making under $4 million next season and will be a free agent after that. On the open market, he would almost certainly make over $20 million per season. Chase is still under team control for three more seasons, so the Bengals are in a good spot with him, though they will probably want to sign him to an extension. Cincinnati will also have to keep money available for left tackle Jonah Williams, who will be a free agent after 2023.

The tough salary cap is part of what makes the NFL so great and such a dynasty killer. It forces teams to make difficult decisions on players, which allows them to leave and get paid by clubs that need the help. Even if Burrow takes a discount on the money he can earn, it will still be very difficult for the Bengals to field as good of a team around the quarterback as they are now thanks to his low salary figures from his rookie contract. But making some concessions should help.

