Could Bengals trade 1 top offensive weapon?

The Cincinnati Bengals may have seen their season end in disappointing fashion but their Super Bowl window remains very much open. They sport an impressive roster and will head into free agency with roughly $44 million in cap space. Still, there are some tough decisions to be made and that may include trading away a key piece: wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Higgins will be in the final year of his rookie contract and while owed just $3.96 million, the Bengals may not want to extend him. With several other contracts also coming due, they could decide to follow recent NFL trends and trade him away for a top draft pick.

Of course, Higgins could also report to the team and play the 2023 season as a lame duck, allowing the Bengals to franchise him next year.

All of those discussions will be had prior to the new league year on March 15.

Ultimately, however, if Higgins and his representatives seek something “outrageous” and they can’t meet the Bengals in the middle, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic suggests he could, in fact, be traded. And the potential market would be robust.

The 24-year-old Higgins has appeared in 46 career games, hauling in 215 receptions for 3,028 yards and 19 touchdowns. He’s also gained 28 yards on five rushing attempts.

Higgins’ situation remains fluid and one that will further develop over the coming days and weeks.