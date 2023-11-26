Ja’Marr Chase goes viral for making catch while holding mouthguard

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase made one of the more bizarre and impressive catches you will see during Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Chase made a 25-yard reception during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he did it while holding opponent Joey Porter Jr.’s mouthguard. Chase came away with the mouthguard while the two were battling for position, and he held onto it even while reeling in the catch.

Ja’Marr Chase with a unique use of mouthguard here. pic.twitter.com/MCwyga39Ue — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 26, 2023

It’s not even clear if Chase knew he was holding onto Porter’s mouthguard, but he was, and he still made the catch flawlessly. The catch went for 25 yards and set Cincinnati up at the Steelers’ 21-yard line, though they failed to score when Jake Browning threw an interception later in the drive.

Chase is already established as one of the league’s best wide receivers. By his own admission, he is always open, and that includes when he’s carrying an opponent’s mouthguard around.