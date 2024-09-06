Ja’Marr Chase reveals whether he would play Week 1 without new contract

Ja’Marr Chase still has not gotten a new contract from the Cincinnati Bengals with just two days remaining until the start of the 2024 season, but the star wide receiver says he plans to play on Sunday even if that does not change.

Chase spoke with reporters on Thursday about his contract situation. He called the negotiations an “aggravating” process but said he has done his best to not let the situation impact his preparation. When asked if he would be willing to play in Sunday’s season opener against the New England Patriots without a new deal in place, Chase gave a firm response.

“If it gets to that point, I will be, yeah. If I don’t get (a new contract), I will play, yes,” Chase said.

Chase also said he will likely be “limited” if he does play, so he sent some mixed signals. You can hear the full remarks:

"Long process, pretty aggravating. Try not to let my feelings get in the way of my work." Says he'll likely be limited if he does play, and called himself a game-time decision for the opener. Two locker room minutes with Ja'Marr Chase. pic.twitter.com/6nICWaYMZz — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) September 6, 2024

Chase still has two years remaining on his rookie deal, but the Pro Bowl wideout has been a hold-in during training camp. He was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and was spotted taking part in some light drills. After the session, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered a positive update on his teammate.

The Bengals can probably beat the Patriots without Chase, but one reporter recently noted how Chase could have more leverage in contract talks after Week 1. Both sides are likely hoping to have a new deal in place prior to that.