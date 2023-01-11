Ja’Marr Chase has warning for Ravens ahead of playoff rematch

The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens will meet for a second consecutive week, following their Week 18 meeting with a clash in the AFC wild-card round. The first meeting apparently left a bad taste in one Bengals star’s mouth, and he is looking forward to the repeat.

Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase said Wednesday that the Ravens used some tactics on him he did not appreciate last Sunday, and he intends to “get back” at them in Sunday night’s rematch.

Ja’Marr Chase said there will be “get backs” for some of the things the #Ravens were doing to him on Sunday. “We’ve got something for that.” #Bengals @fox19 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) January 11, 2023

Chase appeared to be referring to Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith, who bumped Chase on at least one occasion Sunday after the wide receiver got up following an incomplete pass.

THIS was simply DIRTY by Roquan Smith intentionally putting a shoulder on Chase but the Ravens were doing this all game long today pic.twitter.com/sD6MOSwOxH — Mark Slaughter (@MarkVSlaughter) January 9, 2023

Trash talk has not really worked against Chase and the Bengals this year, and Smith’s moves did not have much of an impact either. He hardly needed the extra motivation for a playoff game a week after catching eight passes for 86 yards against Baltimore, but he has it anyway.