 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, November 30, 2022

Ja’Marr Chase reponds to trash talk from Justin Reid

November 30, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read
JaMarr chase without a helmet

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) walks for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the New York Jets and the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer/USA TODAY NETWORK

Ja’Marr Chase on Wednesday got involved in some of the trash talk coming from Justin Reid.

The 9-2 Kansas City Chiefs are set to visit the 7-4 Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13 on Sunday. The game marks a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game, which the Bengals won.

Reid, a safety for Kansas City, said Wednesday that he was going to lock up Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.

Chase, who is expected to return from his hip injury to play in the game, responded via Twitter. He challenged Reid to put his money where his mouth is.

Reid responded and acknowledged he had given the Bengals some bulletin-board material. Chase replied and said “tuna ina (sic) can.”

We’re not sure what that saying means, but we do know the matchup between the top AFC contenders just got a lot more exciting.

Article Tags

Ja'Marr ChaseJustin Reid
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus