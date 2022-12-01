Ja’Marr Chase reponds to trash talk from Justin Reid

Ja’Marr Chase on Wednesday got involved in some of the trash talk coming from Justin Reid.

The 9-2 Kansas City Chiefs are set to visit the 7-4 Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13 on Sunday. The game marks a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game, which the Bengals won.

Reid, a safety for Kansas City, said Wednesday that he was going to lock up Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.

Chase, who is expected to return from his hip injury to play in the game, responded via Twitter. He challenged Reid to put his money where his mouth is.

let’s put some money on it big time — Ja’MarrChase (@Real10jayy__) November 30, 2022

Reid responded and acknowledged he had given the Bengals some bulletin-board material. Chase replied and said “tuna ina (sic) can.”

tuna ina can — Ja’MarrChase (@Real10jayy__) November 30, 2022

We’re not sure what that saying means, but we do know the matchup between the top AFC contenders just got a lot more exciting.